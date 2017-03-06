Former conservation chief still paid months after departure
Payroll records show that Missouri's former conservation chief is still getting paychecks even though he left the job more than seven months ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that records show that Robert Ziehmer already has received more than $87,000 from the state for doing no work.
