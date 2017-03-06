Former conservation chief still paid ...

Former conservation chief still paid months after departure

11 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

Payroll records show that Missouri's former conservation chief is still getting paychecks even though he left the job more than seven months ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that records show that Robert Ziehmer already has received more than $87,000 from the state for doing no work.

