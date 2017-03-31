Forecast of March Freeze Raises Fear ...

Forecast of March Freeze Raises Fear of Damage to Early Blooming Plants in Southwest Missouri

The calendar may still say winter, but unseasonably warm temperatures during February and March have convinced many blooming plants that spring has arrived. The bad news is that the average last frost date in southwest Missouri is April 20 meaning there is lots of time left for these happy and colorful trees and flowers to get bitten back.

