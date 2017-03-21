Federal judge defers ruling on Missouri abortion rules

Planned Parenthood pressed a federal judge Tuesday to block abortion-restricting Missouri rules similar to Texas ones struck down last year by the U.S. Supreme Court, while an attorney for Missouri countered that undoing the Missouri regulations could endanger women. U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs deferred a ruling until at least next month after hearing arguments over the preliminary injunction request by Planned Parenthood affiliates with Missouri health centers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.