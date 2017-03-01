Federal 2017 quake forecast highlights Oklahoma, California
Federal scientists forecast that Oklahoma will continue to have the nation's biggest man-made earthquake problem this year but it probably won't be as shaky as recent years. In its annual national earthquake outlook , the U.S. Geological Survey reported Wednesday that a large portion of Oklahoma and parts of central California have the highest risk for a damaging quake this year: between 5 and 12 percent.
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|2 hr
|FireStorm
|5
|Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg...
|23 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Feb 22
|ThePriceisA
|3
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb 21
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb 19
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb 18
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
