Donald Trump predicts GOP will gain 10 Senate seats if they pass the health-care bill. Probably not.
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events President Trump speaks to House Speaker Paul D. Ryan after signing House Joint Resolution 41. President Trump likes to promise the world in the moment, then worry about actually delivering on that promise at some much later date. And on Tuesday, he promised congressional Republicans the world if they pass his health-care bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTF? Con! ?
|19 hr
|taht
|1
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Mar 20
|NationalEclipse
|1
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Interested
|4
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
|Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg...
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb 21
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Watching
|5
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC