Donald Trump predicts GOP will gain 10 Senate seats if they pass the health-care bill. Probably not.

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events President Trump speaks to House Speaker Paul D. Ryan after signing House Joint Resolution 41. President Trump likes to promise the world in the moment, then worry about actually delivering on that promise at some much later date. And on Tuesday, he promised congressional Republicans the world if they pass his health-care bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.