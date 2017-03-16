Dog fighting for its life after being stabbed 19 times
A 10-year-old dog is in grave condition and fighting for its life after being stabbed 19 times and left for dead. The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued the female poodle mix from a church in north St. Louis County Monday.
