Developing Story: Tornado damage in Missouri

The National Weather Service says at least two tornadoes touched down in Missouri last night as a line of severe storms with heavy rain and large hail moved across the state, damaging homes in communities north and east of the Kansas City metro area. Dan Hawblitzel, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, said there were corridors of significant damage in the Oak Grove area east of Kansas City, in Smithville north of Kansas City and in the Kansas suburbs of Leawood and Olathe.

