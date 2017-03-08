Deadly Force Bill
A House Bill moving through the Missouri General Assembly seeking to put limited immunity on the books for reporting, in good faith, the use of justifiable or deadly physical force is scheduled to be heard by committee next week. The limited immunity would not, however, apply to prosecutions of false reporting, tampering with evidence or perjury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMS-AM Osage Beach.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
|Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg...
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Feb 22
|ThePriceisA
|3
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb 21
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb 19
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb 18
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC