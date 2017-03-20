Cuonzo Martin leaves Cal for Missouri
After losing in the first round of the NIT to Cal State Bakersfield, the California Golden Bears have now lost their head coach. Cuonzo Martin appears to be heading back to the SEC , agreeing to a seven-year, $21 million contract with the Missouri Tigers .
