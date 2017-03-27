Court overturns approval for northeas...

Court overturns approval for northeast Missouri power line

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: News Tribune

A Missouri appeals court panel says utility regulators had no authority to grant conditional approval for a high-voltage power line across northeastern Missouri. The ruling Tuesday overturns an April 2016 decision by the Missouri Public Service Commission, which approved the line on the condition that an Ameren Corp. subsidiary later get consent to cross roads from the counties affected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) 2 hr Brooke 3,980
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... Mar 25 Now_What- 1
WTF? Con! ? Mar 21 taht 1
News The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi... Mar 20 NationalEclipse 1
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Mar 16 Interested 4
News Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ... Mar 2 FireStorm 5
News Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg... Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,468 • Total comments across all topics: 279,890,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC