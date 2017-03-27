Court overturns approval for northeast Missouri power line
A Missouri appeals court panel says utility regulators had no authority to grant conditional approval for a high-voltage power line across northeastern Missouri. The ruling Tuesday overturns an April 2016 decision by the Missouri Public Service Commission, which approved the line on the condition that an Ameren Corp. subsidiary later get consent to cross roads from the counties affected.
