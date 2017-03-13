Chatbot to help victims of military s...

Chatbot to help victims of military sex trauma wins Tech for Justice hackathon event

The traditional Saturday morning plenary session of ABA Techshow served as a wrap-up of activities that took place during the preceding three days, and underscored the main themes of the conference. Techshow faculty president Adriana Linares kicked off the session by announcing the winners of the Tech for Justice Hackathon+ Veterans event.

