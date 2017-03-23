Cases recently resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court -
Daniel L. Moss , 53, of Olathe, Kansas, was sentenced to concurrent terms of two 10-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections after pleading guilty on two separate matters - first degree trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Todd C. Streb, 43, of Sedalia, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his probation was revoked and he was ordered to serve the balance of a previously imposed suspended five-year sentence.
