Cantrell receives honor from Missouri Veterans Commission

22 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Rebecca "Becky" Cantrell, Nursing Assistant II for the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, was selected as the February 2017 Missouri Veterans Commission Employee of the Month. She was honored at a ceremony on Feb. 16 at the home with family, staff, veterans and nursing staff from the other six Veterans Homes present.

