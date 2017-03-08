Bill Increasing Penalty For Illegal U...

Bill Increasing Penalty For Illegal Use Of Dicamba Advances In Missouri Legislature

BILL INCREASING PENALTY FOR ILLEGAL USE OF DICAMBA ADVANCES IN MISSOURI LEGISLATURE Mar. 13, 2017 Missouri Farmer Today reports: The Missouri state legislature is moving forward with a measure that would significantly increase penalties for illegal herbicide application, in the wake of widespread off-label use of dicamba herbicide last year. As part of the battle against resistant weeds, Monsanto released its new dicamba-tolerant Xtend soybeans, but for last year's growing season, the Environmental Protection Agency had not yet approved a corresponding herbicide label for the product.

