BILL INCREASING PENALTY FOR ILLEGAL USE OF DICAMBA ADVANCES IN MISSOURI LEGISLATURE Mar. 13, 2017 Missouri Farmer Today reports: The Missouri state legislature is moving forward with a measure that would significantly increase penalties for illegal herbicide application, in the wake of widespread off-label use of dicamba herbicide last year. As part of the battle against resistant weeds, Monsanto released its new dicamba-tolerant Xtend soybeans, but for last year's growing season, the Environmental Protection Agency had not yet approved a corresponding herbicide label for the product.

