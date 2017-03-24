Bernie Sanders' Economic Advisor Shreds Trumponomics

Though Barack Obama presided over a recovery from the 2008 economic recession, the economic benefits disproportionately went to the wealthiest top 10 percent of Americans. Though Democrats point to the job creation and low unemployment rate Obama passed onto Trump as an indication that Obama's economic policies, the status quo, needed no revisions, that "America is already great," in reality the benefits of this economy and the experiences under it weren't felt by large demographics of Americans in the working, middle and low income classes.

