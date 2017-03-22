Baltimore City Council approves bill to raise minimum wage

Maryland's current minimum wage [materials] is $8.75 and is slated to increase to $10.10 by 2018. The proposed bill would increase Baltimore's minimum wage with Maryland's until 2018 then continue to rise to $11.25 in 2019, $12.50 in 2020, $13.75 in 2021, and $15.00 in 2022.

