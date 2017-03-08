Attorney General's Office to Help Res...

Attorney General's Office to Help Resource Missourians Affected By Tornadoes

Attorney General Josh Hawley's Consumer Protection Section will be in Oak Grove this weekend to answer questions and provide information along with disaster-related assistance. Representatives from the Attorney General's Office will provide guidance on selecting reputable contractors, avoiding price gouging, protecting personal information from identity fraud, and other scams seen after natural disasters.

