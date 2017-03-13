ACLU Sues Missouri Over Understaffed ...

ACLU Sues Missouri Over Understaffed Public Defender's Office

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

The American Civil Liberties Union, along with the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center at St. Louis, and law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, filed a class-action lawsuit against the state of Missouri over its public defender system . The suit claims the system lacks the resources and attorneys to provide constitutionally mandated legal counsel for criminal defendants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ... Mar 2 FireStorm 5
News Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg... Mar 1 Marcavage s Emission 2
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Feb 22 ThePriceisA 3
News Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07) Feb 21 Concerned 153
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Feb 19 Watching 5
Girl Feb 18 Hrdin 1
Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc... Feb 15 Carl 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,070 • Total comments across all topics: 279,534,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC