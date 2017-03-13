ACLU Sues Missouri Over Understaffed Public Defender's Office
The American Civil Liberties Union, along with the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center at St. Louis, and law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, filed a class-action lawsuit against the state of Missouri over its public defender system . The suit claims the system lacks the resources and attorneys to provide constitutionally mandated legal counsel for criminal defendants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar 2
|FireStorm
|5
|Widow to testify about alleged slaying by illeg...
|Mar 1
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Feb 22
|ThePriceisA
|3
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Feb 21
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb 19
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb 18
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC