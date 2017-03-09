Absent state action, Missouri localit...

Absent state action, Missouri localities launch opioid prescription database

Read more: Government Computer News

Frustrated by the state's inability to enact legislation to create an online prescription drug tracking system , St. Louis County, the city of St. Louis, Jackson County, St. Charles County and a handful of other Missouri counties have formed a consortium to create their own . In states where physicians are required to use monitoring systems, overall opioid prescribing has plummeted, as have drug-related hospitalizations and overdose deaths.

