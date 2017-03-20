A look at a trial over Missouri River...

A look at a trial over Missouri River flooding

16 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

A look at the civil trial over the U.S. Army Corps' stewardship of the Missouri River and landowner claims that the agency's decisions have contributed to devastating floods. WHAT'S ALLEGED: Several hundred landowners named in the class-action lawsuit filed in 2014 allege in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims that the Army Corps has deemphasized flood control along the Missouri and put more emphasis on habitat restoration, leading to more flooding.

