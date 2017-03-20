360-Degree Panoramas of Grand American Libraries
Thomas R. Schiff's photographs capture the American library as it transformed from a members-only space into a public institution. Thomas R. Schiff's 360-degree panoramic photographs of American libraries compress their vistas of shelves, reading nooks, and study tables into one broad view of the architecture.
