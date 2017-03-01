2 students at Missouri suspected of a...

2 students at Missouri suspected of anti-Semitic harassment

The top administrator at the University of Missouri campus in Columbia says two students have been arrested for allegedly harassing another student with anti-Semitic comments. Interim Chancellor Hank Foley didn't publicly identify the students in a statement Tuesday.

