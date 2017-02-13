Wife, stepson charged with murder in death of slain Missouri KKK leader

The wife of Frank Ancona, a Ku Klux Klan leader who had been missing for several days and was found dead on a Missouri riverbank yesterday, has been charged with murder, along with her son, according to local authorities. Malissa Ancona, 44, was arrested Sunday evening on a first-degree murder charge and is being held without bond at the St. Francois County Jail, Deputy Jason Chandler of the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department told ABC News.

