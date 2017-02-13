Wife, stepson charged with murder in death of slain Missouri KKK leader
The wife of Frank Ancona, a Ku Klux Klan leader who had been missing for several days and was found dead on a Missouri riverbank yesterday, has been charged with murder, along with her son, according to local authorities. Malissa Ancona, 44, was arrested Sunday evening on a first-degree murder charge and is being held without bond at the St. Francois County Jail, Deputy Jason Chandler of the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department told ABC News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Private Lake Communities
|Feb 3
|Smythe888
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Risco Resident
|3,979
|Finding right college for me
|Jan 30
|19boy
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|10
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC