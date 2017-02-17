Why 2017 is shaping up to be a banner year for labor reform
The decimation of the political Left under former President Barack Obama has been well-documented. Since he was first elected in 2008, the Democratic Party has lost more than 1,000 legislative seats, with more than 900 of those at the state level.
