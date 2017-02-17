Warm temps lead to increased fire threat
The warmer weather may feel nice, and you may find yourself daydreaming of Cardinals Baseball, or trips to Ted Drewes. But a combination of warmer temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds has elevated the fire danger for much of Missouri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Wed
|Carl
|1
|Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07)
|Feb 14
|Anon
|13
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Private Lake Communities
|Feb 3
|Smythe888
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Risco Resident
|3,979
|Finding right college for me
|Jan 30
|19boy
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC