US hearts bleed for slain techie; Crowdfunding helps raise Rs 2cr for kin

Olathe residents, and Americans and Indians across the country, spoke from their hearts - and their wallets as the incident ignited passionate discussions on social media A funding campaign to help Kuchibhotla's family by aiming to raise $ 150,000 raced towards $ 300,000 within 24 hours of going up WASHINGTON: In an ideal world, an America of their dreams, they might have forged a start-up company called Kuchibhotla & Madasani. But in the American hinterland, spotty with prejudice, extinguished their dreams.

