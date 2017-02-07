Unions Seek to Block Missouri 'Right-to-Work'; Referendum Vote Likely This Fall
Yesterday, Missouri's newly elected governor, Eric Greitens, signed legislation that would kneecap unions by allowing employees to opt out of paying dues - a plan known as "right to work" and now in place in 27 states across the U.S. But just a few hours later, the unions said not so fast - with the AFL-CIO filing paperwork stating its intention to ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.
Add your comments below
