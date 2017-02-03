Tuition increases on the table for Missouri colleges
Administrators at Missouri public colleges and universities say they are reluctant to consider raising tuition, but they might have no choice. New Republican Gov. Eric Greitens proposed on Thursday a nearly 10 percent reduction in core higher education funding in his budget proposal for the coming year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Sat
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Private Lake Communities
|Fri
|Smythe888
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Risco Resident
|3,979
|Finding right college for me
|Jan 30
|19boy
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|10
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC