Trump issues first public condemnation of anti-Semitic incidents
US President Donald Trump delivered his first public condemnation of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States on Tuesday after a new spate of bomb threats to Jewish community centers around the country and vandalism in a Jewish cemetery. Several of the centers were evacuated for a time on Monday after receiving the threats, the JCC Association of North America said, and another center was evacuated on Tuesday morning in San Diego, California, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|40 min
|ThePriceisA
|3
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|Tue
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Feb 19
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb 18
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
|Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07)
|Feb 14
|Anon
|13
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC