Trump issues first public condemnatio...

Trump issues first public condemnation of anti-Semitic incidents

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

US President Donald Trump delivered his first public condemnation of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States on Tuesday after a new spate of bomb threats to Jewish community centers around the country and vandalism in a Jewish cemetery. Several of the centers were evacuated for a time on Monday after receiving the threats, the JCC Association of North America said, and another center was evacuated on Tuesday morning in San Diego, California, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) 40 min ThePriceisA 3
News Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07) Tue Concerned 153
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Feb 19 Watching 5
Girl Feb 18 Hrdin 1
Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc... Feb 15 Carl 1
News Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07) Feb 14 Anon 13
News Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ... Feb 4 Predator Harm In ... 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,172 • Total comments across all topics: 279,056,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC