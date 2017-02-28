Trina Health of Missouri Opens State's First Artificial Pancreas Treatment Clinic
It is the first of many clinics that Animo Health plans to open throughout the state that feature the Trina Health APT - the only patented, FDA approved, and clinically proven treatment that can slow, halt, and/or reverse, in most cases, the chronic complications in Type I and II diabetes. Trina Health of Missouri now offers St. Louis-area diabetes sufferers the proven, FDA-approved Artificial Pancreas Treatment to slow, stop and/or even reverse diabetes at their new Chesterfield clinic.
