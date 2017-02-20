There Goes Another One! Missouri Right-To-Work Legislation Signed Into Law.
The State of Missouri has now become our 28th right-to-work state, following closely after Kentucky, which took the leap about a month ago. The Missouri bill was signed into law yesterday by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, and is scheduled to take effect in August.
