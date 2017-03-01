The Latest: 1 death in Missouri blamed on severe storms
Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz says one person was killed and eight to 10 homes near the town of Perryville were badly damaged when the storm hit around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Several cars and trucks were blown off of Interstate 55. Search and rescue crews were going door-to-door to check on people in the area where homes were damaged, and were searching for anyone who may have been injured on the interstate.
