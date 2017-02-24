Tammy Bruce Media's Reagan treatment dangerous for Trump
The media laugh at any attempt to compare President Trump to former President Ronald Reagan , but there are many similarities, not the least of which are the withering attacks both men endured before and after they sought the presidency. The extraordinary assaults by media, celebrities and jealous politicians against Trump have been unending.
