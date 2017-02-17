Supporters want Route 66 designated as historic trail
Supporters of Route 66, the iconic U.S. highway that carried travelers from Illinois to California, are pushing to have the roadway added to a national list of historic trails. A group of advocates called the Route 66 Road Ahead are supporting legislation in the U.S. House seeking the designation.
