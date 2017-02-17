Supporters want Route 66 designated a...

Supporters want Route 66 designated as historic trail

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Supporters of Route 66, the iconic U.S. highway that carried travelers from Illinois to California, are pushing to have the roadway added to a national list of historic trails. A group of advocates called the Route 66 Road Ahead are supporting legislation in the U.S. House seeking the designation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Girl 1 hr Hrdin 1
Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc... Wed Carl 1
News Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07) Feb 14 Anon 13
News Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ... Feb 4 Predator Harm In ... 1
Private Lake Communities Feb 3 Smythe888 1
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Risco Resident 3,979
Finding right college for me Jan 30 19boy 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,724 • Total comments across all topics: 278,970,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC