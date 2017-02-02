Squirrel: It's What's for Dinner in New Missouri Department of Conversation Video
If you're looking for something cheaper than filet mignon to feed your sweetie this Valentine's Day, the Missouri Department of Conservation has got you covered - with a new recipe and video promoting squirrel sausage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at River Front Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Risco Resident
|3,979
|Finding right college for me
|Jan 30
|19boy
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|10
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
|Missouri House passes bill calling for English-... (Mar '11)
|Jan 10
|guest
|4
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Jan 6
|guest
|4
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC