Special Report: Sex trafficking in mid-Missouri
In 2015, 365 cases of human trafficking were called in to the national hotline from Missouri, placing the state 15th in the country for the highest number of reported cases, according to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center. The hotline received 421 calls in 2016.
