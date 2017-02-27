SpaceX to fly private, paying citizen...

SpaceX to fly private, paying citizens around the moon in 2018

Los Angeles: SpaceX said on Monday that it will fly two private citizens around the moon in its Crew Dragon spacecraft next year. The Hawthorne space company said in a statement that the two individuals have "already paid a significant deposit" to do a moon mission.

