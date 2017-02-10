Show-Me Missouri Cutbacks Against Truman Sports Complex
Examiner: "Jackson County has a looming stadium funding problem among other financial headaches coming from the Missouri General Assembly, which is looking at tight spending of its own.After fiscal year 2019, the state's $3 million-a-year contribution toward the upkeep and upgrades of the Truman Sports Complex is scheduled to end ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Private Lake Communities
|Feb 3
|Smythe888
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Risco Resident
|3,979
|Finding right college for me
|Jan 30
|19boy
|1
|Greg Marshall 1966-2016
|Jan 19
|Terry
|2
|Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri
|Jan 16
|Wife of a Union W...
|10
|The controversy behind the painting that will h...
|Jan 14
|Janice Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC