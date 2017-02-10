Show-Me Missouri Cutbacks Against Tru...

Show-Me Missouri Cutbacks Against Truman Sports Complex

Read more: Tony's Kansas City

Examiner: "Jackson County has a looming stadium funding problem among other financial headaches coming from the Missouri General Assembly, which is looking at tight spending of its own.After fiscal year 2019, the state's $3 million-a-year contribution toward the upkeep and upgrades of the Truman Sports Complex is scheduled to end ."

Missouri Discussions

