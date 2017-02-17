Senate Approves Bill to Curb Department of Revenue Overreach
It is hard to believe we just wrapped up our sixth week of the 2017 session. Here in the Senate, committee work is moving at a brisk pace, the budget process is gearing up, and my colleagues and I are diligently working to address our legislative priorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lee's Summit Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|5 hr
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Sat
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
|Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07)
|Feb 14
|Anon
|13
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Private Lake Communities
|Feb 3
|Smythe888
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Risco Resident
|3,979
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC