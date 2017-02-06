Sedalia City Council tables Sedalia Regional Airport discussion

Discussion on possible projects at the Sedalia Regional Airport has been postponed to a later meeting after the Sedalia City Council tabled two items during Monday night's meeting. Council was set to review two ordinances related to airport projects Monday night, but at the recommendation of City Administrator Gary Edwards and Airport Manager John Evans, council chose to table the items until the Feb. 27 work session, which will be solely focused on the Fiscal Year 2017-18 budget.

