Seattle man flew to Detroit weekly for law school

1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

Melchor Matias flew from Seattle to Detroit every weekend to study for his J.D. at WMU-Cooley Law School-and graduated in January. A CPA at Boeing in Seattle, Matias did licensing audits on royalty and technology contracts, and designed audit programs.

