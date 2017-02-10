Rolla man pleads guilty to possessing and promoting child pornography
On Thursday, Michael D. Shimon, 34, of Rolla, pleaded guilty to one count of promoting child pornography and two counts of possessing child pornography. After pleading guilty to the charges, Shimon was sentenced to twelve years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on each of the three counts.
