'Right-to-work' movement claims victory in Missouri, eyes NH next
Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed legislation on Monday making Missouri the latest "right-to-work" state, as the growing movement sets its sight next on New Hampshire - hoping to break into one of the labor unions' last remaining strongholds. Legislation advancing in the New Hampshire capital, if approved, would make the state the first in the Northeast to go "right-to-work."
