Recent Missouri Editorials

Remember when Texas Sen. Ted Cruz read the Dr. Seuss classic "Green Eggs and Ham" on the Senate floor so he could continue droning on for hours live on C-SPAN2? Such juvenile political antics could play out in the coming weeks at the Missouri Capitol, as efforts ramp up to kill a proposal that would surely save lives from deadly prescription drug abuse. The filibuster has become the go-to move for a small number of Missouri lawmakers who are determined to derail common-sense legislation creating a statewide prescription drug monitoring system.

