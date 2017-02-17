Recent Missouri Editorials
Remember when Texas Sen. Ted Cruz read the Dr. Seuss classic "Green Eggs and Ham" on the Senate floor so he could continue droning on for hours live on C-SPAN2? Such juvenile political antics could play out in the coming weeks at the Missouri Capitol, as efforts ramp up to kill a proposal that would surely save lives from deadly prescription drug abuse. The filibuster has become the go-to move for a small number of Missouri lawmakers who are determined to derail common-sense legislation creating a statewide prescription drug monitoring system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07)
|7 hr
|Concerned
|153
|Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Watching
|5
|Girl
|Feb 18
|Hrdin
|1
|Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc...
|Feb 15
|Carl
|1
|Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07)
|Feb 14
|Anon
|13
|Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ...
|Feb 4
|Predator Harm In ...
|1
|Private Lake Communities
|Feb 3
|Smythe888
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC