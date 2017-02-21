Real Id-compliance for Missouri drive...

Real Id-compliance for Missouri driver license faces hurdle in state Senate

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

While the Missouri House is moving to pass legislation to make driver licenses compliant with federal security standards, Missouri Senate action might pose a problem despite a looming Department of Homeland Security deadline. The department said that starting Jan. 22, 2018, it will not recognize Missouri driver licenses as identification on commercial aircraft, including domestic flights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Wed ThePriceisA 3
News Lethal Injection Under Scrutiny (Sep '07) Tue Concerned 153
News Tree used for hangings in southeast Missouri ta... (Apr '16) Feb 19 Watching 5
Girl Feb 18 Hrdin 1
Undocumented or a immigrant? Need gov assistanc... Feb 15 Carl 1
News Blunt's aide haunted by nude photos on web (Mar '07) Feb 14 Anon 13
News Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ... Feb 4 Predator Harm In ... 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,686 • Total comments across all topics: 279,094,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC