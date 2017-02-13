Pulling the Plug on Obamacare: Some f...

Pulling the Plug on Obamacare: Some fear an injection of reform could become an overdose on repeal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Owatonna People's Press

Despite Republican opposition, millions of people are using the Affordable Care Act and fear what would happen if the act is repealed without a similar replacement in terms of covering pre-existing conditions, not being able to drop people who become sick, not charging higher rates to women and continuing to allow families to insure offspring until ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Owatonna People's Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri budget seeks mix of cuts, small hikes ... Feb 4 Predator Harm In ... 1
Private Lake Communities Feb 3 Smythe888 1
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Risco Resident 3,979
Finding right college for me Jan 30 19boy 1
News Greg Marshall 1966-2016 Jan 19 Terry 2
News Greitens takes aim at 'new direction' for Missouri Jan 16 Wife of a Union W... 10
News The controversy behind the painting that will h... Jan 14 Janice Brown 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,834,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC