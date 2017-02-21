Protesters upset by Luetkemeyer's lack of town hall meetings
For two hours Saturday morning, Feb. 25, 2017, more than 30 people bundled up against the wind and stood along Missouri Boulevard near U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer's office, protesting his "failure" to hold a town hall meeting this past week. For two hours Saturday morning, more than 30 people bundled up against the wind and stood along Missouri Boulevard near U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer's office, protesting his "failure" to hold a town hall meeting this past week.
