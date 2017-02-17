Protesters rip cuts to education
Protestors from St. Louis area community colleges protest in front of the Governor's Mansion on Monday. The group of professors and students were voicing their displeasure over Gov. Eric Greitens' proposed cuts to higher education funding.
