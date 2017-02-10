Protesters face off at Planned Parenthood rally

The event, which was planned by anti-abortion groups 40 Days for Life and Team Play, was held in solidarity with over 225 similar protests nationwide. According to the #ProtestPP website , the purpose of these rallies is "to call on Congress and President Trump to strip Planned Parenthood of all federal funding and reallocate those funds to health centers that help disadvantaged women without destroying human life through abortion."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maneater.