Plans progress for Missouri Blvd. sidewalk work

14 hrs ago

In this Feb. 17, 2017 photo, businesses are seen along the north side of a stretch of Missouri Boulevard with no sidewalk. Actual construction may be months or even a year away, but the multiple governmental entities involved have tweaked a $348,205 sidewalk improvement project on four blocks of Missouri Boulevard, which are among the most heavily traveled in Jefferson City.

